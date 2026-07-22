ICMR-NIN policy roadmap targets healthier diets for India's youth

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has released a new policy document recommending a wide range of measures to improve children's diets and create healthier food environments across India. The recommendations are designed to tackle rising obesity and diet-related diseases through evidence-based policies, stronger nutrition education and healthier school environments.

The document, "Priority Policy Actions to Promote Healthier Diets and Food Environments for Children and Adolescents in India," was launched by Dr M. Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, during the Let's Fix Our Food (LFOF) Dissemination and Consultation Workshop in New Delhi.

Policy roadmap built on three years of research

The publication is the result of nearly three years of research, policy consultations and collaboration among national and international institutions under the Let's Fix Our Food (LFOF) Consortium, led by ICMR-NIN.

The recommendations focus on improving school food environments, strengthening nutrition literacy, introducing front-of-pack nutrition labels, regulating the marketing of unhealthy foods to children and promoting healthier dietary choices. The document also discusses taxation of foods high in fat, salt and sugar, reducing salt consumption, encouraging healthier cooking fats and expanding behaviour change campaigns that promote balanced diets.

Dr Srinivas said coordinated, evidence-based policy action involving multiple sectors is essential to address the growing burden of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases among children and adolescents.

Experts call for healthier food environments

ICMR-NIN Director Dr Bharati Kulkarni said the institute remains committed to producing scientific evidence that can guide public health policies and improve nutrition outcomes for future generations.

Prof. K. Srinath Reddy, Founder President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), stressed the need for comprehensive policies that address the commercial, social and environmental factors contributing to unhealthy diets while protecting children from food environments that encourage poor eating habits.

Marie-Claude Desilets, Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF India, said malnutrition now extends beyond undernutrition, with obesity becoming an increasing challenge for children's healthy growth. She said every child should have access to food environments that support healthy development and learning.

New tools to strengthen nutrition awareness

The workshop also introduced several new resources developed under the consortium, including the Let's Fix Our Food website, the Nutrition Environment Assessment Toolkit for Schools (NEAT-S) and its accompanying report, an online learning module explaining food labels and a collection of educational resources on fats, sugars and salt prepared by ICMR-NIN.

The event also featured new research on school food environments, unhealthy food marketing, dietary behaviour, nutrition education and policy options from multiple states. Participants concluded the workshop by discussing practical ways to turn the research findings into effective public policies that encourage healthier eating among children and adolescents.