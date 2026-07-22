Africa CDC urges US to lift Uganda's Ebola travel restrictions

In a statement, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya said he had formally asked the US Government to review the restrictions, pointing to Uganda's significant progress in containing the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:10 IST
Africa CDC urges US to lift Uganda's Ebola travel restrictions
According to Africa CDC, Uganda has not recorded a new confirmed Ebola case since 21 June 2026. Image Credit: Twitter(@IFRCAfrica)
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The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has urged the United States to remove Uganda from its temporary Ebola-related entry suspension, saying the country's outbreak has come under control and public health decisions should reflect the latest scientific evidence. In a statement, Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya said he had formally asked the US Government to review the restrictions, pointing to Uganda's significant progress in containing the outbreak.

Uganda reports no new Ebola cases

According to Africa CDC, Uganda has not recorded a new confirmed Ebola case since 21 June 2026. The country's last patient has been discharged, and it has entered the 42-day countdown required before an Ebola outbreak can be officially declared over.

The agency said all 836 identified contacts have completed their monitoring period. Surveillance continues across 36 high-risk districts and 38 points of entry, while laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, case management, community surveillance and public awareness activities remain fully operational.

Africa CDC calls for evidence-based approach

Dr Kaseya said Uganda's progress reflects strong national leadership, the dedication of healthcare workers and communities, and close cooperation between Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa CDC and international partners.

He noted that while Ebola transmission continues in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda has demonstrated its ability to rapidly detect, report and respond to cases. He said this supports a country-specific assessment rather than broad travel restrictions.

Africa CDC argued that public health measures should remain grounded in scientific evidence, proportionality and international cooperation.

Alternative safeguards proposed

Instead of blanket entry restrictions, Africa CDC recommended a range of risk-based measures, including departure and arrival health screening, traveller health declarations, exposure-based monitoring and rapid referral of anyone showing symptoms. The organisation also stressed that countries which detect outbreaks early, report them transparently and respond quickly should be supported rather than penalised, as this encourages openness during future public health emergencies.

Africa CDC said it is ready to share the latest surveillance data with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, facilitate technical consultations and provide any additional verification needed. Dr Kaseya said Uganda's achievements deserve recognition while emphasising that continued vigilance remains essential until the outbreak is officially declared over.

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