Ayush Ministry proposes OPDs in military hospitals nationwide

The Ministry of Ayush has proposed expanding traditional healthcare services across India's defence medical network by establishing Ayush outpatient departments (OPDs) and treatment facilities in Military and Field Hospitals, giving Armed Forces personnel wider access to preventive and holistic healthcare. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outlining the proposal and offering the Ministry of Ayush's support to implement the initiative.

Proposal seeks wider access to traditional healthcare

In his letter, Jadhav acknowledged the important role played by the Armed Forces Medical Services in caring for soldiers serving in demanding operational environments across the country. He said India's modern defence healthcare system could be further strengthened by integrating evidence-based Ayush therapies alongside existing medical services. According to the minister, this approach would provide soldiers with additional options for preventive healthcare, lifestyle management, rehabilitation and overall well-being.

Jadhav pointed out that Ayush facilities currently exist at only a limited number of institutions under the Ministry of Defence, leaving many Military and Field Hospitals without dedicated traditional medicine services.

Holistic care for defence personnel

The minister said expanding Ayush OPDs across the defence healthcare network would complement existing treatment systems rather than replace them. He believes combining traditional medicine can create a more patient-focused healthcare model that supports both physical recovery and long-term wellness. The proposal also aligns with the government's broader efforts to integrate India's traditional systems of medicine into public healthcare while making these services more widely available.

Ministry offers technical support

Jadhav has requested the Ministry of Defence to consider setting up Ayush OPDs and treatment facilities in all Military and Field Hospitals. He also assured the Defence Ministry that the Ministry of Ayush is ready to provide technical expertise, professional guidance and institutional support throughout the process.

The ministry has also expressed its willingness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence to facilitate the rollout of the initiative. If approved, the proposal would mark another step towards expanding integrative healthcare within government institutions while improving healthcare choices for India's Armed Forces personnel.