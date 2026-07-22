U.S.-Pakistan Financial Dialogue: Advancing Economic Reforms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged in a strategic meeting with Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of the Treasury acknowledged Pakistan's strides towards macroeconomic stability and ongoing economic reforms.

While the discussions did not touch upon Pakistan's reported $10 billion exchange stabilization facility request, the focus remained on sustaining reform momentum. Secretary Bessent emphasized the critical nature of these reforms in facilitating Pakistan's successful reintegration into international capital markets.

The meeting, according to Treasury's statement, underscored the U.S. commitment to supporting Pakistan's economic recovery and long-term stability, thus bolstering bilateral economic relations.