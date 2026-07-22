Protesters' Resolve Fuels Youth's Stand Against Government

A youth-led protest in Delhi, India, fueled by food deliveries and volunteer support, calls for the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over test paper leaks. The protest has grown, despite police crackdowns, highlighting discontent among India's youth over economic issues and government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:23 IST
Protesters' Resolve Fuels Youth's Stand Against Government
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  • India

A dynamic protest in Delhi is drawing attention, powered by youth and sustained by volunteer efforts. Scores of food delivery riders are the unsung heroes, ensuring a steady supply of meals to protesters demanding action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over multiple exam paper leaks.

The Cockroach Janta Party, albeit starting as satire, has become a force for activism, amplifying cries for accountability and reforms. The protest swelled recently when a key activist launched an indefinite hunger strike, spotlighting the dissatisfaction with the current administration and its handling of economic and employment issues.

Despite heavy police opposition, protesters remain resolute. Young volunteers and medical professionals provide essential services, embodying the spirit of unity and tenacity reminiscent of India's independence movement, while making unprecedented critiques of Modi's government.

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