Tragic House Fire Claims 10 Lives in Lima

A devastating fire in a family home in Lima, Peru, resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals, including five children. Authorities are investigating the cause of the early morning blaze in the La Victoria district, with Police Commander Oscar Arriola leading the inquiry into the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:22 IST
Tragic House Fire Claims 10 Lives in Lima
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  • Country:
  • Peru

A devastating fire at a family residence in Lima, Peru's capital, has left 10 people dead, including five minors. This tragic incident occurred early Wednesday morning, according to local police reports.

The blaze erupted at a house situated in Lima's La Victoria district. Firefighting teams responded promptly, but the severity of the fire led to the unfortunate loss of lives.

Authorities, led by Police Commander Oscar Arriola, have launched an investigation into the incident. Forensic experts are working to determine the cause of the fire and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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