KwaZulu-Natal approves R168.2bn budget as focus shifts to growth

KwaZulu-Natal has approved its R168.2 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, paving the way for new investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure and job creation while reinforcing the province's commitment to financial discipline and economic recovery.

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers welcomed the adoption of the budget by the provincial legislature, describing it as a key step towards strengthening public services, supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents across the province.

Budget prioritises education, healthcare and infrastructure

The new budget is aligned with KwaZulu-Natal's Provincial Financial Recovery Plan and is intended to protect essential public services while creating conditions for long-term economic development.

More than 80% of total provincial spending has been allocated to the Education, Health and Social Development departments. Additional funding has been set aside to ease financial pressures in schools and healthcare facilities, including support for the equalisation of Grade R teachers' salaries and the expansion of critical health services.

Infrastructure also remains a major priority, with funding directed towards road maintenance, rebuilding infrastructure damaged by natural disasters and investing in early childhood development, agriculture, tourism and public infrastructure to stimulate economic activity and create jobs.

Government pledges responsible implementation

Rodgers said the budget reflects the Provincial Government of Unity's commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with investments that benefit communities despite ongoing financial constraints.

He said the next priority is to ensure effective implementation so that public funds translate into improved services and tangible benefits for residents. According to the MEC, strong governance, strategic investment and careful financial management will remain central to building a more resilient and inclusive provincial economy.

eNdumeni faces deadline to approve budget

Alongside the provincial budget announcement, Rodgers met with leaders of the eNdumeni Municipality to address the council's failure to adopt its 2026/27 municipal budget, a requirement under the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). The meeting brought together municipal leaders, officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to identify solutions that would protect service delivery and improve the municipality's financial sustainability. Discussions also included a proposed strategy to deal with the municipality's outstanding debt to Eskom, which will be presented to the municipal council for consideration.

Rodgers reminded councillors that eNdumeni must adopt a credible and funded budget by 31 July 2026. If the deadline is missed, the provincial government has resolved that the municipality will be dissolved and placed under administration, although he stressed that cooperation remains the preferred solution. He urged councillors to put community interests ahead of political differences and work together to secure stable services and stronger governance for residents.