Russia Imposes Midnight Port Ban Amid Drone Threats
Russia has implemented a temporary overnight ban on vessel movements in Novorossiysk port due to threats from Ukrainian drones. The restriction is not formalized in written orders, and operations continue unaffected during daytime hours. Grain shipments remain uninterrupted according to industry sources.
- Country:
- Russia
In response to Ukrainian drone threats, Russia has temporarily banned vessel movements in and out of the port of Novorossiysk overnight. The prohibition, which is effective from midnight to 5 a.m., was communicated verbally, according to three grain industry sources.
Despite the overnight restriction, the port operations remain unaffected during the day. The sources indicated that grain shipments continue as usual outside the specified hours.
The absence of a formal document enforcing the ban has not impacted daily port activities, contributing to the ongoing stability in grain transport.
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