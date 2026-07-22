Government expands job opportunities for senior citizens through NCS portal

The Central Government has reiterated its commitment to helping senior citizens remain active in the workforce by expanding employment opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) Portal. The dedicated Senior Citizen Re-employment Initiative is witnessing steady growth in registrations, employer participation and age-friendly vacancies, allowing experienced professionals to continue contributing their skills while strengthening their financial security.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar shared the details in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question from Member of Parliament Rajinder Gupta.

Ageing population drives focus on re-employment

The minister said the government has taken note of the findings of the UNFPA-India Ageing Report 2023, which projects a sharp increase in India's elderly population over the coming decades. According to the report, people aged 60 years and above are expected to account for 20.8 per cent of the country's population by 2050, up from 10.4 per cent in 2022, with the share projected to reach 36 per cent by the end of the century.

He noted that the report underlines the importance of creating livelihood opportunities and structured re-employment pathways, particularly for older people from the unorganised sector who often lack adequate income security after retirement.

NCS portal connects experienced workers with employers

Dr. Kumar said the National Career Service has emerged as an important platform for connecting senior citizens with employers through job fairs, career counselling, skill development programmes and digital recruitment services. As part of the initiative, the government has approved 407 Model Career Centres in partnership with states and institutions to improve access to employment services for job seekers of all age groups.

The minister added that the NCS platform is continuing to evolve through artificial intelligence-based services, stronger coordination between institutions and more citizen-focused features, helping create a modern employment ecosystem that supports inclusive economic growth.

Registrations and vacancies continue to grow

Since the launch of the National Career Service Portal in 2015, more than 6.46 crore job seekers and 58.76 lakh employers have registered on the platform. This includes 1.89 lakh job seekers aged above 60 years, reflecting growing participation from senior citizens seeking employment opportunities.

The portal currently lists 1.68 lakh vacancies identified as suitable for candidates over the age of 60. Employers have also shortlisted more than 2.29 crore job seekers, including senior citizens, through the platform, highlighting the expanding role of the NCS Portal in matching experienced professionals with suitable employment opportunities across the country.