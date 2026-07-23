Florida Teen Drops Lawsuit Against Meta On Verge of Trial

A Florida teenager, previously suing Meta for allegedly contributing to his depression and anxiety, has unexpectedly withdrawn his lawsuit days before the trial was set to commence in Los Angeles. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit had initially targeted four major social media platforms, including Meta's Instagram.

The 15-year-old, identified as R.K.C., had claimed in court documents that his prolonged social media use led to addiction, sleep deprivation, and mental health issues. He began using these platforms, notably those operated by Meta, Google, Snap, and ByteDance, at around eight years old.

Notably, YouTube and TikTok settled the claims in June, while a tentative agreement was reported with Snap on the eve of the trial. The spotlight now turns to how such platforms manage young users and the responsibilities they bear regarding mental health.