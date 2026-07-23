Florida Teen Drops Lawsuit Against Meta On Verge of Trial

A young Florida resident withdrew his legal case against Meta, arguing its role in his mental health struggles just before it was due for trial in Los Angeles. The case involved multiple social media platforms, with settlements reached previously with YouTube, TikTok, and a tentative agreement with Snap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 00:09 IST
Florida Teen Drops Lawsuit Against Meta On Verge of Trial
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A Florida teenager, previously suing Meta for allegedly contributing to his depression and anxiety, has unexpectedly withdrawn his lawsuit days before the trial was set to commence in Los Angeles. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit had initially targeted four major social media platforms, including Meta's Instagram.

The 15-year-old, identified as R.K.C., had claimed in court documents that his prolonged social media use led to addiction, sleep deprivation, and mental health issues. He began using these platforms, notably those operated by Meta, Google, Snap, and ByteDance, at around eight years old.

Notably, YouTube and TikTok settled the claims in June, while a tentative agreement was reported with Snap on the eve of the trial. The spotlight now turns to how such platforms manage young users and the responsibilities they bear regarding mental health.

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