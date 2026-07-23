AFA Denies U.S. Court Summons for Tapia and Toviggino in Financial Probe

Argentina's Football Association (AFA) rebutted claims that its president and treasurer were summoned by U.S. courts or had any personal measures imposed. AFA acknowledged another party might testify in a U.S. investigation scrutinizing AFA-related commercial contracts and finances after allegations of money laundering arose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 01:14 IST
AFA Denies U.S. Court Summons for Tapia and Toviggino in Financial Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's Football Association firmly denied allegations that its president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, were ordered by U.S. courts to provide testimony.

The association admitted a third party might be involved in a probe concerning AFA's financial dealings.

This development follows local media reports of FBI agents questioning the two officials at JFK Airport over suspicious AFA-linked commercial contracts.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026