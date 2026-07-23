AFA Denies U.S. Court Summons for Tapia and Toviggino in Financial Probe
Argentina's Football Association (AFA) rebutted claims that its president and treasurer were summoned by U.S. courts or had any personal measures imposed. AFA acknowledged another party might testify in a U.S. investigation scrutinizing AFA-related commercial contracts and finances after allegations of money laundering arose.
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentina's Football Association firmly denied allegations that its president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, were ordered by U.S. courts to provide testimony.
The association admitted a third party might be involved in a probe concerning AFA's financial dealings.
This development follows local media reports of FBI agents questioning the two officials at JFK Airport over suspicious AFA-linked commercial contracts.