New Zealand to publish youth mental health access data

The New Zealand Government will begin publicly reporting how quickly young people are accessing mental health support, adding a new level of transparency to its quarterly mental health target results. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the change is designed to give the public a clearer picture of whether young people are receiving timely care and to strengthen accountability for improving mental health services.

The youth-specific figures will be included in the next quarterly release alongside existing regional and ethnicity breakdowns, giving a more detailed view of how the system is performing for different groups.

Youth access data to become part of quarterly reporting

Doocey said the mental health targets were introduced to make the health system more transparent and accountable, with public reporting serving as a key measure of progress.

He said adding a youth breakdown is a practical step because mental health remains one of the most significant challenges affecting young New Zealanders. Publishing the figures will allow the Government and the public to monitor whether young people are receiving support within the three national access targets.

The Minister said making the information publicly available will help maintain focus on improving services while giving communities greater confidence in how the system is performing.

Survey highlights barriers beyond waiting times

Recent survey findings show that access to appointments is only one part of the challenge facing young people seeking mental health support. According to the survey, only 3.7 per cent of young people who needed help reported being unable to secure an appointment.

The findings also revealed other obstacles that continue to prevent many from reaching out for support. Around 29.4 per cent said they did not know where to seek help, while more than 35 per cent said embarrassment stopped them from asking for assistance.

Doocey said these results show that improving access must be matched by stronger efforts to raise awareness of available services and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

Government continues youth mental health initiatives

The Minister pointed to several programmes already supporting young people, including Gumboot Friday counselling sessions, increased investment in specialist youth mental health services and campaigns encouraging people to seek help at an early stage.

He also highlighted the importance of New Zealand's first Youth Mental Health Summit, held at Parliament, where young people presented recommendations for improving mental health support. The Government is now working with Youthline to implement the youth-led roadmap developed through the summit.

Doocey said publicly releasing youth access data should encourage continued improvements in ensuring young people receive timely mental health support. He also acknowledged the Mental Health Foundation for advocating the public release of the youth-specific figures.