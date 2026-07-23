Legal Tussle: NYC Mayor's Ambitions and International Immunity

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has acknowledged that he does not possess the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes if he visits the city. Though initially considering the move, Mamdani concluded that existing legal frameworks, including international immunity for heads of state, prevent such actions.

Mamdani had previously expressed his intent to explore legal avenues for arresting Netanyahu upon his potential visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. This was based on a 2024 International Criminal Court warrant, which Israel contests. However, legal experts highlight that the U.S., not being a member of the ICC, cannot enforce these warrants.

Legal expert Alex Whiting explains that, aside from U.S. non-membership in the ICC, U.S. law exempts foreign officials from such arrests. President Donald Trump's stance on social media reaffirmed Netanyahu's immunity, emphasizing that international law and bilateral agreements safeguard the prime minister during his U.S. visit.