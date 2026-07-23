Former Honduran Leader Seeks Dismissal of Domestic Charges

Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, unveiled plans to contest local charges upon his return to the country, following a recent pardon by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Hernandez, embroiled in allegations of cocaine trafficking, was serving a 45-year sentence in the United States.

The case against Hernandez has sparked debate, with experts divided on his prospects of having the local charges dismissed, particularly as similar charges have been dropped against other individuals involved in the same inquiry, termed Pandora II. Hernandez, once the nation's leader from 2014 to 2022, claims the accusations are politically motivated.

Following Hernandez's high-profile extradition to the U.S. and subsequent pardon, his political landscape sees significant realignment in Latin America, raising questions on foreign interference and electoral integrity. Hernandez, who doesn't rule out a future in politics, aims to return to Honduras on Sunday and begin legal proceedings in August.