New Workplace Guide Helps Employers Support Stalking Victims

Stalking can affect every part of a person's life, including their job, which is why the New Zealand Government has released a new workplace guide designed to help employers recognise the warning signs, respond appropriately and improve safety for employees facing stalking.

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg launched the resource, Recognise, Respond, Support: Practical Workplace Responses to Stalking, describing it as an important step towards helping organisations create safer workplaces and provide practical support for affected staff.

Stalking Often Reaches Into the Workplace

The guide highlights that stalking is not limited to someone's private life, as offenders may use a victim's workplace to make contact, monitor their movements, follow them or confront them in person. Such behaviour can place not only the targeted employee at risk but also colleagues and the wider workplace environment, making employer awareness and preparedness increasingly important.

The Ministry for Women developed the guide in partnership with family violence specialist organisation Shine and in collaboration with Human Resources New Zealand. It offers practical advice for employers on identifying stalking behaviours, responding to employee disclosures, assessing workplace safety risks and connecting victims with specialist support services.

Practical Support for Employers and Staff

According to Nicola Grigg, stalking involves harmful and unwanted behaviour that repeatedly intrudes into a person's life and wellbeing. While anyone can become a victim, women experience stalking at much higher rates, making workplace support an essential part of broader efforts to protect those affected.

The guide encourages organisations to establish clear procedures before incidents occur so managers and staff are better prepared if someone seeks help. Creating an environment where employees feel safe reporting concerns can reduce harm and improve access to specialist assistance.

New Law Strengthens Protection for Victims

The workplace guidance follows an important legal change introduced earlier this year. In May, stalking and harassment became a criminal offence under New Zealand's Crimes Act, carrying a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

Grigg said the new law and the workplace guide complement each other by tackling the issue from different angles. While the legislation focuses on holding offenders accountable, the guide gives employers practical tools to support employees and reduce risks within the workplace.

Encouraging Safer Work Environments

The Minister has encouraged businesses, organisations and employees to read the guide, discuss its recommendations and take proactive steps to strengthen workplace safety. Preparing for these situations before they arise can make a significant difference for victims, ensuring they receive understanding, practical assistance and access to the help they need when facing stalking.