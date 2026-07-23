ICC Drops Charges: Darfur's Legal Battle Unfolds
The International Criminal Court has terminated legal proceedings against Abdallah Banda, a former Darfur militia leader, after prosecutors dropped charges. The evidence against him for 2007 war crimes was deemed insufficient. Despite this, there remain outstanding warrants from the 2003-2005 conflict, including one for Omar al-Bashir.
- Country:
- Sudan
The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Thursday the termination of legal proceedings against Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, a former leader of an armed group in Darfur, after prosecutors withdrew the charges against him.
Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence for the war crimes charges against Banda related to a 2007 attack on African Union peacekeepers, noting the evidence had deteriorated since the charges were confirmed in 2011. There are 'no longer substantial grounds' to believe Banda's responsibility for the alleged crimes, prosecutors stated.
The ICC judges emphasized that the withdrawal does not prevent future prosecution against Banda. With ongoing conflict in the region reigniting tensions, the ICC continues to handle cases from the Darfur atrocities, which included a widespread conflict initiated in 2003 with ethnic dimensions and severe humanitarian implications.