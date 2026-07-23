Tragedy in Zamfara: Bandits Strike Farmer Communities

At least 24 farmers were killed by armed bandits on motorcycles in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria. The attackers stormed villages, opened fire, and stole livestock. The attack underscores Zamfara's security crisis, where armed gangs frequently strike remote communities. Police and military authorities have not yet commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:09 IST
Tragedy in Zamfara: Bandits Strike Farmer Communities
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Armed bandits riding motorcycles launched a deadly attack on remote farming villages in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, killing at least 24 farmers and wounding others, residents told Reuters on Thursday.

The assault occurred in the Sauna district of Talata Mafara local government area, around 1300 GMT on Tuesday, when bandits opened fire on farmers at work.

This attack highlights the ongoing security crisis in Zamfara, with armed gangs frequently raiding, kidnapping, and rustling livestock. Despite the severity, police and military have not commented.

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