Tragedy in Zamfara: Bandits Strike Farmer Communities

Armed bandits riding motorcycles launched a deadly attack on remote farming villages in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, killing at least 24 farmers and wounding others, residents told Reuters on Thursday.

The assault occurred in the Sauna district of Talata Mafara local government area, around 1300 GMT on Tuesday, when bandits opened fire on farmers at work.

This attack highlights the ongoing security crisis in Zamfara, with armed gangs frequently raiding, kidnapping, and rustling livestock. Despite the severity, police and military have not commented.