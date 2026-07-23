Maharashtra Launches Bharat Taxi Under Cooperative Ownership Model

Maharashtra has launched the Bharat Taxi service, introducing a cooperative-based ride-hailing model that aims to give taxi drivers ownership in the platform while offering passengers transparent fares without surge pricing or hidden charges.

The service was launched at Navi Mumbai International Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. The initiative supports the Centre's vision of "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" by promoting cooperative-led economic development and expanding employment opportunities.

Drivers become partners, not just service providers

Unlike conventional app-based taxi platforms, Bharat Taxi treats drivers, known as Sarathis, as members and shareholders of a cooperative institution. Along with providing transport services, they will share in the profits generated by the platform, giving them a direct stake in its success.

Mohol said the initiative represents a new phase in Maharashtra's cooperative movement, adding that the state already plays a leading role in India's cooperative sector with nearly 2.5 lakh cooperative societies out of more than 8.60 lakh operating across the country.

He encouraged young people and women to join the platform, saying it would generate new opportunities for employment and self-employment while strengthening cooperative institutions.

Government highlights wider cooperative reforms

The minister said the launch builds on reforms introduced after the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021. He noted that around 152 major decisions have been taken to strengthen the sector, including a new National Cooperation Policy, expansion of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and the creation of national cooperative organisations for seeds, organic farming and agricultural exports.

He also highlighted the computerisation of PACS, expansion of Common Service Centres and the growing role of cooperative institutions in running petrol pumps, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and rural service centres. According to Mohol, these reforms are intended to strengthen rural economies while supporting India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Transparent pricing and local employment

Chief Minister Fadnavis said Bharat Taxi offers an alternative to existing app-based services, where passengers and drivers often face challenges linked to surge pricing, hidden fees and high aggregator commissions.

Under the cooperative model, fares will remain transparent, with no surge pricing and only a fixed service fee. The platform will also place emphasis on passenger safety, particularly for women, along with reliable service and accountable operations.

Fadnavis said an agreement with the D. B. Patil Cooperative Transport Association would help connect around 3,000 to 4,000 local residents living near Navi Mumbai International Airport to the Bharat Taxi platform through vehicle financing support, creating fresh employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Statewide rollout planned

During the launch, Sarathis received share certificates and service kits, formally recognising their role as cooperative members. The government said Bharat Taxi will be expanded across Maharashtra in phases by partnering with cooperative institutions, transport organisations and local bodies, with the objective of building a driver-owned mobility network that delivers fair earnings, transparent pricing and quality transport services.