Icy Descent: The Tragic Voepass Flight 2283 Crash

A buildup of ice, failures in the de-icing system, crew actions, and deficiencies at Voepass contributed to the 2024 crash of ATR turboprop Flight 2283, killing all 62 on board. The accident investigation by Brazil's Cenipa highlighted 19 factors including the crew's emotional state and regulatory oversights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 05:21 IST
Icy Descent: The Tragic Voepass Flight 2283 Crash
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a tragic aviation event, Brazilian officials have confirmed that a buildup of ice, combined with multiple failures in the aircraft's de-icing system, were primary factors in the Voepass Flight 2283 crash in 2024. The disaster claimed the lives of all 62 passengers on board.

The crash occurred as the ATR 72-500 plunged into a deadly spin near Vinhedo, northwest of Sao Paulo, after departing from Cascavel. Investigators detailed 19 contributing factors, such as the crew's decision-making and insufficient regulatory oversight, that led to the catastrophic crash.

The final report suggests that systemic issues at Voepass, including a 'culture of informality' and lapses in proper maintenance logging, played a role. Recommendations have been made to prevent such future tragedies, urging changes to de-icing performance procedures and enhanced regulatory scrutiny.

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