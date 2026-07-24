U.S. Eyes Interim Trade Deals Amid USMCA Uncertainty

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer aims to finalize interim trade agreements with Mexico and Canada, delaying a comprehensive renegotiation of the USMCA until 2027. This strategy prolongs uncertainty for businesses, as both nations seek resolution, especially regarding tariffs and trade barriers introduced by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 05:15 IST
U.S. Eyes Interim Trade Deals Amid USMCA Uncertainty
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In a bid to maintain trade stability, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed his intention to secure interim trade deals with Mexico and Canada before the year's end, while postponing larger revisions to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) until 2027.

This approach signals that a complete overhaul of the existing trade pact is unlikely this year, extending uncertainty for businesses across North America. The USMCA, crucial for facilitating trade worth $1.6 trillion annually, faces challenges due to tariffs imposed under the Trump administration.

Key issues such as tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos remain contentious, with Mexico and Canada seeking relief. The U.S. administration also targets deeper regulatory discussions involving labor and environmental standards, aiming for long-term benefits while maintaining immediate trade stability.

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