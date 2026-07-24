Explosives Found: Cross-Border Tensions Rise

Ireland’s security services have conducted a significant operation resulting in the detention of two suspects following the discovery of a bomb in a vehicle near the Northern Ireland border.

The vehicle, stopped near Carrickmacross, led to the deployment of the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, revealing potential cross-border attack plans.

This incident underlines the ongoing threat from militant groups in Northern Ireland, despite nearly three decades since the peace deal aimed at curbing sectarian violence.