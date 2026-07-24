Explosives Found: Cross-Border Tensions Rise
Irish police detain two individuals after stopping a vehicle near the Northern Ireland border containing a bomb believed poised for an attack. The police, with army assistance, intercepted the car near Carrickmacross. Sporadic militant attacks persist in Northern Ireland despite a historical peace agreement.
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland’s security services have conducted a significant operation resulting in the detention of two suspects following the discovery of a bomb in a vehicle near the Northern Ireland border.
The vehicle, stopped near Carrickmacross, led to the deployment of the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, revealing potential cross-border attack plans.
This incident underlines the ongoing threat from militant groups in Northern Ireland, despite nearly three decades since the peace deal aimed at curbing sectarian violence.