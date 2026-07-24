Spain Backs Yolanda Diaz for Historic UN Labour Leadership Amid Financial Turmoil

In a landmark move, Spain has put forward its Labour Minister, Yolanda Diaz, as a candidate to lead the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO), potentially making her the first woman to ever hold the position.

This nomination comes as the ILO grapples with a significant financial crisis, exacerbated by the United States' decision to withhold contributions. Diaz's candidacy is underpinned by her successful labor reforms in Spain, which include reducing temporary employment and increasing the minimum wage.

However, her nomination is not without controversy, as she faces criticism from some countries reluctant to disrupt existing alliances within the ILO. As leadership elections approach, her challenge to incumbent Director-General Gilbert Houngbo intensifies the stakes at the Geneva-based agency.