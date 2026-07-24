Yen's Steep Plunge Amid Global Economic Turbulence

The yen experienced a significant decline, reaching 40-year lows against the dollar. Japan's attempts to stabilize the currency had minimal impact. Analysts suggest prolonged structural pressures without swift interest rate adjustments by the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, the dollar's momentum persists amid rising inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 17:27 IST
Yen's Steep Plunge Amid Global Economic Turbulence
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  • Japan

The Japanese yen experienced a notable decline, reaching its lowest point in 40 years against the U.S. dollar as of Friday. Despite Japan's assurances to stabilize its currency, the yen has been unable to recover, resulting in its steepest weekly drop since May.

While verbal interventions have fallen short, experts believe a shift in Japan's monetary policy is essential for any meaningful impact. The U.S. Treasury Department advocated for rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, attributing excessive currency volatility to the yen's struggle against a strengthening dollar.

Global events have further complicated the economic landscape. Escalating conflicts in the Middle East and rising energy costs have rekindled inflation fears. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has reiterated its commitment to inflation control, adding to the pressure on the yen's performance.

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