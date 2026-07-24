Liberia's Historic Cocaine Seizure: A Blow to West Africa's Drug Transit Route

Liberian authorities made a significant bust by seizing $317 million worth of cocaine destined for Europe, marking one of the country's largest recorded drug busts. Two suspects were arrested. This bust highlights wider global trends in drug trafficking, with West Africa serving as a key transit point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:58 IST
Liberia's Historic Cocaine Seizure: A Blow to West Africa's Drug Transit Route
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  • Liberia

The Liberian authorities have announced a major triumph in the fight against drug trafficking by seizing cocaine worth approximately $317 million, intended for Europe. This marks one of the largest drug hauls recorded in the West African nation, pointing to an increasing trend of using the region as a transit route in the lucrative cocaine trade.

In an operation conducted in Duazon, near the capital Monrovia, police discovered 3,971 kilograms of cocaine. The arrested suspects included individuals with dual citizenship, heightening concerns about the reach and sophistication of drug networks exploiting West Africa. Gregory Coleman, the inspector general of the Liberian National Police, highlighted the complexity involved in tracing the drugs' origins.

As authorities grapple with this challenge, the broader issue of drug trafficking in the region is laid bare. West African countries continue to play a pivotal role in the trafficking chain, as indicated by recent seizures. With syndicates diversifying routes, authorities must bolster their efforts to combat these illicit activities that pose significant threats globally.

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