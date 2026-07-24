Manamela Calls for Governance Reset Across SETAs

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has called on newly appointed Sector Education and Training Authority Accounting Authorities and chief executive officers to lead a stronger culture of governance, accountability and measurable performance across South Africa's skills system.

Speaking during an induction event in Boksburg on Thursday, Manamela said SETA leaders carry a public duty because their institutions manage substantial public resources and influence the skills available to workers, employers and the wider economy.

Skills system faces urgent pressure

South Africa's high unemployment, deep inequality, slow economic growth, technology-driven disruption and persistent skills shortages require a major shift in how skills development institutions operate, Manamela said.

He described the needed change as a Skills Revolution, with the system moving away from measuring training activity alone and placing greater attention on whether programmes lead to jobs, stronger productivity and meaningful development outcomes.

The Minister said SETAs must be seen as strategic economic institutions, not simply bodies that distribute grants or manage bursaries.

Focus shifts to workplace learning

SETA performance will increasingly be judged by its ability to address skills gaps that employers face, expand workplace-based learning and build stronger links with Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges, community colleges and industries.

Manamela said SETAs also need to support workers whose jobs are changing because of technology, while creating better routes into sustainable employment for young people and other job seekers.

The government's governance and performance reset follows an engagement with the National Skills Authority on 30 June, where participants agreed that the SETA system needs clearer oversight and more reliable delivery.

Clear lines between boards and executives

The Minister warned that institutions failing to protect accountability and public trust will face consequences. He said weak governance ultimately harms learners, employers and communities that depend on skills programmes.

Accounting Authorities must govern while executive management manages, he said. Chairs should not take on executive functions, and board members must not use their positions to pursue contracts, appointments or the interests of those who nominated them.

Executives were also warned against withholding information from boards or creating parallel centres of authority that weaken proper governance.

National Skills Authority gets expanded role

Manamela said the National Skills Authority will become the evidence, consultation and governance engine of the country's skills development system. SETAs and officials will be expected to cooperate fully with its lawful work, including providing requested information without delays or selective disclosure.

The Department of Higher Education and Training, the NSA and SETAs will work under a more structured arrangement supported by governance guidelines, standardised inductions, quarterly performance reviews, governance indicators and closer engagement with the Auditor-General.

Manamela said every Accounting Authority and CEO must treat governance as a public responsibility, cooperate with oversight bodies, deliver measurable results, work as part of one post-school education and training system and align their work with the national Skills Revolution.