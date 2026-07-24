EU Sanctions Iranian Judges Amid Rights Violations
The European Union has implemented sanctions on Iranian judges due to alleged human rights violations. Additionally, a key figure in a cyber group supporting regime repression has been targeted. EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas stated the EU's commitment to holding responsible parties accountable, though no specific names were disclosed.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Union has imposed new sanctions on Iranian judges accused of human rights abuses, according to EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas. The sanctions also target a leading figure in a cyber group said to have supported regime repression.
In a statement released on social media platform X, Kallas emphasized the EU's dedication to accountability as Tehran intensifies its domestic crackdown.
Despite announcing these measures, Kallas did not provide specific names of those sanctioned.
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