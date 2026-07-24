Cabinet Clears ₹1,264 Crore Ballari–Guntakal Rail Expansion

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the third and fourth railway lines on the Ballari–Guntakal section across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, a project expected to ease congestion on a major freight route and improve passenger services in the region. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the committee cleared the project at an estimated cost of ₹1,264 crore. The expansion will add about 46 kilometres to the Indian Railways network across three districts in the two states.

The Ballari–Guntakal route carries key industrial and agricultural goods, including iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilisers and food grains. With additional tracks in place, the route is expected to handle 16.22 million tonnes of extra freight each year. The larger capacity is expected to improve train movement, reduce bottlenecks and make operations more reliable for both freight and passenger services. Better rail movement can also lower logistics costs for businesses that depend on the corridor to move raw materials and finished products.

Better links for villages and visitors

The project will strengthen rail connectivity for around 99 villages with a combined population of nearly seven lakh people. Residents are expected to benefit from smoother travel and improved access to markets, jobs, education and services. The line expansion could also support travel to regional visitor sites, including Ballari Fort and Sri Kumara Swamy Temple. Improved rail links may give tourism-related businesses and local communities more opportunities as mobility increases.

Project follows PM Gati Shakti planning

The proposal has been developed under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which brings different transport and infrastructure needs into a single planning approach. The focus is on multi-modal connectivity and stronger coordination between stakeholders so goods, services and people can move more efficiently. For a corridor with heavy mineral and industrial traffic, the additional lines can help separate and manage train flows more effectively, reducing delays caused by limited track capacity.

Rail expansion brings environmental gains

The government estimates that the project will reduce oil imports by about 1.32 crore litres and cut carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 6.67 crore kilograms. The emissions reduction has been compared with the benefit of planting around 0.27 crore trees.

Rail is among the more energy-efficient ways to move bulk freight over long distances. The capacity upgrade is expected to support India's climate goals while encouraging industrial growth, employment and self-employment opportunities across the Ballari–Guntakal region.