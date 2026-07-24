Tragedy in Georgia: Teen Pleads Guilty in School Shooting Case

Colt Gray, a Georgia teenager, pleaded guilty in court for a 2024 school shooting that claimed four lives and injured nine others. The case, involving rare prosecution of a parent, unfolded without a plea agreement, leaving Gray facing a possible life sentence without parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:05 IST
Tragedy in Georgia: Teen Pleads Guilty in School Shooting Case
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, Colt Gray, a teenager from Georgia, entered a guilty plea on all 55 counts related to a devastating school shooting that occurred in 2024, during a court session in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday.

The young defendant, who was only 14 years old at the time of the incident, executed the attack at Apalachee High School, leaving four dead and nine injured. Despite the absence of a plea bargain, Gray's fate now lies in the hands of Judge Nicholas Primm, who will determine the sentence following input from both sides and victim testimonies.

The shooter's father, Colin Gray, was previously convicted on numerous charges for having provided his son with the weapon used in the mass shooting, highlighting a rare instance of parental prosecution in such cases.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
3
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
4
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026