Tragedy in Georgia: Teen Pleads Guilty in School Shooting Case

In a significant legal development, Colt Gray, a teenager from Georgia, entered a guilty plea on all 55 counts related to a devastating school shooting that occurred in 2024, during a court session in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday.

The young defendant, who was only 14 years old at the time of the incident, executed the attack at Apalachee High School, leaving four dead and nine injured. Despite the absence of a plea bargain, Gray's fate now lies in the hands of Judge Nicholas Primm, who will determine the sentence following input from both sides and victim testimonies.

The shooter's father, Colin Gray, was previously convicted on numerous charges for having provided his son with the weapon used in the mass shooting, highlighting a rare instance of parental prosecution in such cases.