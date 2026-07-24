Netanyahu's Timely Diplomatic Visit to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. on Monday, as per an announcement from his office. The highlight of his trip will be a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The discussions between Netanyahu and Trump are expected to focus on key geopolitical issues affecting both nations, underscoring their ongoing diplomatic relationship.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, Netanyahu will pay his respects at the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, marking a ceremonial aspect of his visit.