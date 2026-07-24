Netanyahu's Timely Diplomatic Visit to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. During his visit, Netanyahu will also attend the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. His office released this information in a recent statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:03 IST
Netanyahu's Timely Diplomatic Visit to Washington
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. on Monday, as per an announcement from his office. The highlight of his trip will be a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The discussions between Netanyahu and Trump are expected to focus on key geopolitical issues affecting both nations, underscoring their ongoing diplomatic relationship.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, Netanyahu will pay his respects at the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, marking a ceremonial aspect of his visit.

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