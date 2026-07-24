Tensions Resurface: Explosive Device Intercepted en Route to Northern Ireland

Irish police intercepted a significant explosive device in a vehicle headed towards the Northern Ireland border, officials announced on Friday. The device, suspected to be constructed by nationalist militants opposing British rule, underscores the lingering volatility in the region.

Police detained two individuals for offences against the state following the interception of the car by detectives on Wednesday. The army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to analyze the device's components, with Irish Police Commissioner Justin Kelly describing it as capable of causing extensive damage.

The region remains afflicted by sporadic attacks from nationalist militant groups nearly three decades post the 1998 peace deal. The driver, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 40s are currently under arrest. This incident, near Carrickmacross, aligns with previous claims of responsibility from the New IRA for recent car bombings.