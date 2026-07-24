Bond Yields and Dollar Surge Amid Global Tensions

Global bond yields remain near multi-decade highs due to rising oil prices driven by Middle Eastern conflicts, with U.S. and European stocks showing slight recovery. The dollar is set for strong weekly gains as investors eye potential rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:06 IST
Bond Yields and Dollar Surge Amid Global Tensions
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Amidst ongoing Middle East tensions, global bond yields have reached multi-decade highs, exacerbated by rising oil prices that have investors anxious about inflation and potential rate hikes. Notably, U.S. and European stocks have shown signs of recovery from recent lows despite these pressures.

In response to inflation threats, the U.S. administration's move to impose higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners is causing further concerns. Meanwhile, the dollar has poised for weekly gains, fueled by expectations of interest rate hikes from central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

In the bond market, U.S. yields have soared, with the 10-year yield hitting an 18-month high. However, equity markets such as Wall Street remain mixed, with tech stocks like Intel declining amid concerns over heavy investment in AI technology. Against this backdrop, the Fed's policy moves remain a focal point for market strategists.

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