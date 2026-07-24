CAMIMPEG Joins Venezuela Energy Week as National Sponsor

Venezuelan energy and mining services company CAMIMPEG has been named a National Sponsor of Venezuela Energy Week, which will be held in Caracas from 26 to 29 October 2026. The company works across the country's hydrocarbon and mineral industries, providing field support, transport, shipping, mining and infrastructure-protection services. Its sponsorship places it among domestic businesses expected to play a larger role as Venezuela seeks to expand activity in its energy sector.

CAMIMPEG operates in the producing states of Zulia, Monagas, Anzoátegui, Bolívar and Carabobo, where it supports PDVSA and other state entities. Its work includes well operations, field maintenance, industrial blasting, maritime shipping, port agency services, cargo transport and security for critical energy infrastructure. The company has supported maintenance and production activities at PDVSA's Punta de Mata and El Furrial fields in Monagas, while also providing services for the Ambrosio field in western Venezuela.

CAMIMPEG has also assisted export logistics at the Petrocedeño terminal. Its transport and shipping units move hydrocarbons, equipment and heavy cargo, while its mining division provides blasting services for extractive operations.

Energy reforms create new industry opportunities

Venezuela's Organic Hydrocarbons Law was reformed in January 2026, introducing measures intended to create a more investment-friendly operating environment. The changes include greater flexibility in contracts, more competitive fiscal terms, added protection for minority shareholders in joint ventures with PDVSA and regulatory-stability mechanisms.

The revised framework has drawn fresh interest from international operators, investors and service companies. Domestic firms with established operational capacity could benefit as projects move from planning into field development, production support and logistics work.

For CAMIMPEG, this period could bring new demand for the practical services needed to maintain wells, handle equipment and support the movement of energy products.

Caracas event will bring sector leaders together

Venezuela Energy Week is expected to be the country's largest international energy investment event so far. It will bring together government representatives, investors, operators, contractors and service companies to discuss regulatory developments, investment prospects and plans for expanding the sector.

The event will also give local companies a platform to connect with partners looking for on-the-ground knowledge and operational support.

Sponsorship strengthens domestic industry presence

CAMIMPEG's National Sponsor role reflects its position in Venezuela's energy and mining supply chain. As the sector attracts more attention, the company is positioning itself as a provider that can support projects from oilfield operations to port logistics and mineral extraction.

Its participation highlights the role domestic service providers may play in translating new investment interest into functioning projects, local jobs and stronger industrial activity.