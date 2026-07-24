Guntur Post Offices Relaunched as Modern Citizen Service Hubs

Two renovated sub-post offices in Guntur have been opened as integrated centres for postal, banking, digital and logistics services under the Jan Seva Connect initiative. Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani inaugurated the upgraded Kothapeta and Chandramouli Nagar facilities.

The redesigned offices blend modern service infrastructure with visual elements drawn from Andhra Pradesh's cultural heritage, reflecting a wider shift in India Post's role from letter delivery to everyday public services and last-mile digital access.

Technology upgrade reaches rural postal network

Dr Pemmasani said India Post is undergoing a major technology overhaul through IT 2.0 and Advanced Postal Technology 2.0, backed by an investment of ₹5,785 crore. The programme is bringing artificial intelligence, cloud platforms and real-time data systems to more than 1.65 lakh post offices across India.

Nearly 90 per cent of these offices are in rural areas, making the network a vital link for people who may have limited access to banks, digital services and logistics providers. The upgrades are expected to improve tracking, speed up delivery and offer a more consistent customer experience.

Services go beyond mail delivery

Post offices are increasingly handling UPI payments, Aadhaar enrolment and updates, Passport Seva services, savings schemes, insurance and India Post Payments Bank doorstep banking. India Post manages more than 3.8 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts, while over 60 per cent of its transactions are now conducted digitally.

The Department has also added revised parcel pricing, bulk discounts, Buy Now Pay Later options, OTP-based delivery confirmation, SMS tracking and geotagged deliveries. Partnerships with ONDC, GeM, Amazon, Flipkart, Patanjali and DHL are strengthening its role in e-commerce and logistics.

Andhra Pradesh circle records strong performance

India Post earned ₹4,009 crore during the first quarter of FY 2026–27, its highest first-quarter revenue, representing 22 per cent year-on-year growth. The Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle led the national rankings during the period, achieving 102 per cent of its quarterly business target and generating ₹233.7 crore in revenue.

The circle also recorded 140 per cent growth in parcel business and generated more than ₹50 crore through the Jayaho Bheema Sankalp insurance campaign. Around one-third of payments under major Andhra Pradesh welfare schemes, including Talliki Vandanam, Deepam, NTR Rythu Bharosa and NTR Nagar, are delivered through the postal network.

Culture shapes the Guntur upgrades

The Kothapeta Sub-Post Office was modernised at a cost of ₹51.81 lakh and features a red design wall inspired by the 1975 Kuchipudi commemorative stamp. The Chandramouli Nagar office, renovated for ₹64.13 lakh, takes architectural inspiration from Tirumala's Ananda Nilayam tower.

Dr Pemmasani credited postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks for making the transformation work at the ground level. Their work continues to connect households with savings, insurance, welfare payments and government services, particularly in rural communities.