ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed Amid Controversy

Renowned International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim Khan, was dismissed on Friday over accusations of sexual misconduct, according to diplomatic sources. The decision followed an extensive internal investigation and mounting political pressure.

Khan, who gained prominence in 2024 for announcing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has consistently weathered criticism throughout his career. Even prior to his tenure at the ICC, Khan was a notable figure in international law, serving as a defense lawyer during Charles Taylor's war crimes trial and as a legal adviser for UN war crimes tribunals.

Despite his achievements in addressing international crimes, Khan's career took a hit when a junior lawyer alleged misconduct, amidst heightened tensions over his controversial prosecutorial decisions. While Khan denied all allegations, the ICC's executive bureau recommended his dismissal, a decision supported by several member states.