Zelenskiy's Warning: New Threats Loom Over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Friday of imminent new missile strikes from Russia against Ukraine, potentially within the next 48 hours. The Ukrainian leader’s cautionary remarks came during his nightly video address, underscoring the ongoing tension between the neighboring nations.

Zelenskiy stated, 'This strike could come today,' reaffirming the seriousness of the threat perceived from intelligence indicating Moscow's intention to bolster its military presence. These developments hint at escalating military activities.

The warning reflects continuous security concerns, as the Ukrainian government prepares for possible escalations, balancing on the edge of geopolitical uncertainty as Russia signals its strategic moves.