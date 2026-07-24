Zelenskiy's Warning: New Threats Loom Over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of possible new Russian missile strikes against Ukraine within 48 hours. He revealed intelligence showing Moscow's plans to increase troop numbers in the coming months. The Ukrainian leader's nightly address highlighted the ongoing threats looming over the nation's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:56 IST
Zelenskiy's Warning: New Threats Loom Over Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Friday of imminent new missile strikes from Russia against Ukraine, potentially within the next 48 hours. The Ukrainian leader’s cautionary remarks came during his nightly video address, underscoring the ongoing tension between the neighboring nations.

Zelenskiy stated, 'This strike could come today,' reaffirming the seriousness of the threat perceived from intelligence indicating Moscow's intention to bolster its military presence. These developments hint at escalating military activities.

The warning reflects continuous security concerns, as the Ukrainian government prepares for possible escalations, balancing on the edge of geopolitical uncertainty as Russia signals its strategic moves.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026