Einer Rubio Pulls Out of Tour de France after Crash with UAE Team Vehicle

Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France after an unfortunate crash during Stage 19. The incident occurred on the ascent to Alpe d'Huez when Rubio collided with a UAE Team Emirates-XRG support vehicle, leading to significant facial injuries.

Rubio, who was sitting in 27th place in the overall standings, abandoned the stage just a few kilometers shy of the summit finish. His team, Movistar, revealed that the crash necessitated approximately 20 stitches to treat Rubio's facial wounds.

Video footage captured the dramatic moment as Rubio crashed into the back of the UAE team vehicle, which had abruptly stopped to avoid a spectator who fell into its path. A spokesperson for UAE Team Emirates-XRG expressed regret over the incident, wishing Rubio a speedy recovery.