AEC and ENH Deepen Partnership to Expand Mozambique Energy Investment

The African Energy Chamber and Mozambique's national oil company, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, are strengthening their collaboration to attract investment, grow local participation and create commercial opportunities across the country's oil and gas value chain. The partnership comes as Mozambique enters a major energy construction period, with more than $50 billion mobilised for liquefied natural gas developments in the Rovuma Basin.

LNG projects drive a new investment cycle

Mozambique's flagship LNG developments regained momentum after force majeure restrictions were lifted in late 2025. TotalEnergies resumed full construction on its $20.5 billion Mozambique LNG project on 29 January, with more than 4,000 workers back on site.

The 13.1-million-tonne-per-year project is targeting first LNG in the first half of 2029. ExxonMobil's $30 billion Rovuma LNG project is continuing engineering work ahead of a final investment decision, while Eni's Coral Norte floating LNG project is expected to begin operations in 2028.

Together, the projects could make Mozambique one of Africa's leading destinations for upstream energy investment and a major LNG exporter over the next decade.

Partnership puts local content at the centre

The AEC will use its international investor network to support ENH's investment outreach, policy dialogue and engagement with businesses interested in Mozambique's energy sector. The organisations also plan to address regulatory and operational issues that can affect project delivery.

Local content is a central part of the collaboration. The partnership will focus on technical skills, domestic supply chains and broader participation by Mozambican companies across the industry.

ENH has already signed an agreement with Baker Hughes to provide advanced technical training for Mozambican professionals in Dubai and Florence. The initiative supports national efforts to ensure local firms benefit from more than $4 billion in contracts expected to be available for Mozambican businesses through LNG projects.

Onshore exploration and domestic gas offer further growth

ENH is looking beyond LNG exports by seeking international investors for onshore exploration and production. The company also plans to build its own capacity as a direct field operator.

At the Búzi Block, where ENH holds a 25 per cent stake, commercial gas production remains on track before the end of 2026 following seismic work. The company is also pursuing domestic gas projects that could supply a future petrochemical industry and create higher-value products inside Mozambique.

ENH expands its role in the gas economy

A 30-year concession granted in November 2025 gives ENH a role in developing LNG import and gas infrastructure alongside Mozambique Ports and Railways, Electricidade de Moçambique and Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa.

AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said the expanded alliance can combine investment promotion with local content and private-sector participation, helping turn Mozambique's gas resources into lasting value for its people.