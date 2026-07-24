Rajya Sabha to Hold Orientation for New Members

Newly elected and nominated Rajya Sabha members will take part in a two-day orientation programme on 25 and 26 July 2026, designed to help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative responsibilities and the work of the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is organising the interactive programme, with experienced members and senior Secretariat officers set to lead the sessions.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the programme and deliver the keynote address on the vision and responsibilities of members. Deputy Chairman Harivansh will open the sessions with a welcome address. The programme is intended to give new members a practical introduction to the House, including how debates, questions, notices and other parliamentary business are handled. It will also help members become familiar with the support services available through the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Focus on committees and legislative work

Harivansh will lead a session on the functions and roles of key parliamentary committees. Committees play a major role in examining bills, reviewing government spending and studying issues that need detailed scrutiny beyond debates held in the House.

Secretary-General P. C. Mody will explain the structure, functions and services of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Senior officers will also conduct sessions on subjects connected to parliamentary functioning, giving participants a clearer understanding of the rules and processes that shape legislative work.

Technology and future lawmaking on agenda

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to conduct a hands-on IT workshop focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain and data privacy laws. The session will explore how fast-changing technology may influence future legislation and public service delivery.

Senior Rajya Sabha members Dr John Brittas, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Sujeet Kumar and Pramod Tiwari are also expected to hold interactive sessions on legislative matters. Their experience is likely to offer new members insights into the practical demands of representing states and participating effectively in parliamentary discussions.

Programme to conclude on 26 July

The orientation will conclude with formal remarks by Secretary-General P. C. Mody, followed by a vote of thanks from Secretary Dr K. S. Somashekhar. The two-day programme brings together parliamentary experience, institutional guidance and discussions on emerging policy issues, giving incoming members a stronger foundation for their work in the Rajya Sabha.