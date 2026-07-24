Closed Mines Set to Become New Hubs of Jobs and Green Growth

India is reshaping the way it looks at exhausted coal mines, with reclaimed land being positioned for new economic activity, environmental recovery and community livelihoods. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said mine closure should no longer be seen as the final stage of mining, but as the start of a fresh development journey that supports both people and nature. He spoke at the launch of AAROH – Annual Report on Mine Closure in New Delhi, where the Ministry of Coal presented its work on scientifically closing and repurposing mines across the country.

From exhausted land to useful assets

Dr. Singh described scientific mine closure as an important step in India's move towards a circular economy, where land, water and industrial assets are restored and put to productive use instead of being abandoned after extraction ends.

The report features 42 scientifically closed mines and documents how former mining sites can support agriculture, renewable energy projects, tourism, skill centres and other local enterprises. These locations could create new income streams in coal-bearing regions while helping communities move towards more diverse economic opportunities.

"You have closed a coal mine and opened another mine of wealth," Dr. Singh said, highlighting the potential of science and technology to unlock value from land once considered depleted.

Linking restoration with Net Zero goals

The Minister said responsible mine closure supports India's Net Zero commitment for 2070 by connecting environmental restoration with economic planning. As the country expands renewable power, nuclear energy and emerging technologies, the careful regeneration of natural resources will remain central to sustainable development.

He said progress should be judged not only by how efficiently resources are used, but by how responsibly they are restored for future generations. Reclaimed mine land can help reduce ecological damage while creating space for green energy, water management and community-based projects.

Skills and livelihoods for mining communities

The event also saw the virtual inauguration of Coal NEER plants, which focus on the productive use of mine water. The Ministry of Coal signed an implementation agreement with Germany's GIZ for technical cooperation on closed coal mines, along with tripartite agreements for vocational training centres in coal regions.

Dr. Singh called for wider involvement of self-help groups, especially women-led groups, in post-mining projects. Training, small enterprises and local services linked to restored mine areas could strengthen household incomes and make redevelopment more rooted in community needs.

A roadmap for future mine closure

The Ministry of Coal's framework combines ecological recovery, land reuse and social development. Its revised Mine Closure Guidelines, along with the RECLAIM, LIVES and SUVIKALP frameworks, are designed to make mine closure more systematic and useful for surrounding communities.

Dr. Singh also suggested short digital films documenting each reclaimed mine, allowing people across India to see how former coal sites are being transformed. The stories could encourage similar waste-to-wealth ideas in other sectors and show how environmental responsibility can create practical opportunities.