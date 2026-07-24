U.S. Sanctions Strike Zanjani's Network Amidst Rising Tensions

The U.S. Treasury announced fresh sanctions Friday, targeting nine firms and four individuals in the network of Iranian financier Babak Zanjani. The move comes as U.S. military strikes intensify across Iran, escalating tension amid economic strife.

Sanctions were directed at Zanjani's Iran-based operations under his "Dot One" conglomerate. Several associated firms in Turkey and the UAE also faced restrictions. The Treasury accused Zanjani of utilizing his diverse business portfolio to assist Iran in evading sanctions and financing destabilizing actions, notably through digital asset exchanges and major infrastructure projects.

Zanjani, previously convicted of fraud, remains a key figure in Iran's sanctions-evasion schemes. The U.S. contends this latest action will strengthen pressure on the Iranian regime, already reeling from significant economic fallout.