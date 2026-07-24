U.S. Sanctions Strike Zanjani's Network Amidst Rising Tensions

The United States has imposed sanctions on nine firms and four individuals connected to Iranian financier Babak Zanjani, targeting his efforts to evade previous sanctions through his business network. This move is part of a larger campaign of economic and military pressure on Iran, whose economy continues to struggle amid high inflation rates and currency devaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:46 IST
U.S. Sanctions Strike Zanjani's Network Amidst Rising Tensions
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The U.S. Treasury announced fresh sanctions Friday, targeting nine firms and four individuals in the network of Iranian financier Babak Zanjani. The move comes as U.S. military strikes intensify across Iran, escalating tension amid economic strife.

Sanctions were directed at Zanjani's Iran-based operations under his "Dot One" conglomerate. Several associated firms in Turkey and the UAE also faced restrictions. The Treasury accused Zanjani of utilizing his diverse business portfolio to assist Iran in evading sanctions and financing destabilizing actions, notably through digital asset exchanges and major infrastructure projects.

Zanjani, previously convicted of fraud, remains a key figure in Iran's sanctions-evasion schemes. The U.S. contends this latest action will strengthen pressure on the Iranian regime, already reeling from significant economic fallout.

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