Trump's Stand on China and Russia in Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump disclosed that neither China nor Russia is involved in the Iran conflict, with leaders from both nations assuring him of not supplying weapons to Iran. He emphasized potential repercussions if they do get involved. The U.S. continues to investigate possible Russian assistance to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:13 IST
Trump's Stand on China and Russia in Iran Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that China and Russia are not involved in the current Iran conflict, despite ongoing tensions. He warned that any interference from these countries could result in negative consequences for them.

Trump revealed that during a meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would refrain from supplying weapons to Iran, including transactions through Chinese companies. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave similar assurances regarding Russia's lack of arms dealings with Iran.

As tensions persist, scrutiny intensifies on any potential Russian support, particularly concerning drone technology and targeting data, amid preceding strikes by the U.S. and Iran's response. Meanwhile, the United States has imposed sanctions on entities in Russia and China for allegedly aiding Iran in acquiring weaponry.

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