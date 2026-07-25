Trump Weighs in on Venezuela's Election Preparedness

U.S. President Donald Trump informed reporters on Friday that Venezuela is not prepared to conduct elections. The statement highlights concerns about the political stability and readiness of the South American nation to engage in democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:07 IST
Trump Weighs in on Venezuela's Election Preparedness
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts regarding Venezuela's readiness to hold elections, underscoring existing concerns about the nation's political environment.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized that the South American country lacks the necessary preparedness for a credible electoral process.

The President's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about Venezuela's political future and the feasibility of democratic elections.

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