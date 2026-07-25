U.S. Comments on Venezuela's Election Progress: A Diplomatic Stance

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Venezuela is not prepared for elections despite progress under acting President Delcy Rodriguez. The opposition and ruling party have begun dialogue after a 2024 election agreement. Former President Nicolás Maduro was detained by U.S. forces, but plans for free elections remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:56 IST
U.S. Comments on Venezuela's Election Progress: A Diplomatic Stance
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

During a briefing on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that Venezuela was not prepared for holding elections, though he acknowledged significant advancements under acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Last month marked the first meeting between Venezuela's ruling party and the opposition since agreeing on 2024 presidential elections. This development followed the January seizure of former President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, leaving the current administration intact without clear plans for free elections.

"Regarding Venezuela's elections, while they're not quite ready, substantial progress has been noted, especially with Delcy's leadership," President Trump remarked at the White House, emphasizing U.S. readiness to support future electoral processes.

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