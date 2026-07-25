U.S. Comments on Venezuela's Election Progress: A Diplomatic Stance

During a briefing on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that Venezuela was not prepared for holding elections, though he acknowledged significant advancements under acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Last month marked the first meeting between Venezuela's ruling party and the opposition since agreeing on 2024 presidential elections. This development followed the January seizure of former President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, leaving the current administration intact without clear plans for free elections.

"Regarding Venezuela's elections, while they're not quite ready, substantial progress has been noted, especially with Delcy's leadership," President Trump remarked at the White House, emphasizing U.S. readiness to support future electoral processes.