Israeli settlers intensified tensions in the occupied West Bank, targeting Palestinian villages with violence early Sunday. The assaults included setting fires to mosques and defacing buildings with graffiti, escalating ongoing hostilities amid the troubled geopolitical landscape, Palestinian officials reported.

The attacks followed recent deadly confrontations, including the loss of four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers in clashes near Nablus. These incidents are part of a troubling trend where settlers have aggressively engaged with local Palestinians, leaving dozens dead this year, according to U.N. and Palestinian Authority data.

The Israeli military has condemned the incidents, vowing to maintain order and search for perpetrators as Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing elections, signals further troop reinforcements. Settlers' actions and government policies, including potential settlement expansions, are under international scrutiny, with many deeming them illegal and exacerbating regional instability.