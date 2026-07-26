Israeli Airstrike Targets Senior Hamas Officials in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the death of Colonel Wael El-Ledawi, a senior officer of Hamas's internal security service in Gaza, and Major Ramez Abu Zraiq as they traveled through Deir Al-Balah, according to medics and police officials.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike against a Hamas militant without offering further specifics. Israel has targeted numerous Hamas officials in recent months, citing them as members of the militant group's armed wing that threaten Israel's security.

Hamas accuses Israel of targeting their police force to destabilize the enclave, violating a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement. Over 1,190 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks post-ceasefire, primarily civilians, while four Israeli soldiers have died during the same period.