In a revealing BBC interview, newly-appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham declared his commitment to prioritizing Britain's interests, even when it means confronting U.S. President Donald Trump. Burnham, succeeding Keir Starmer, emphasized the leader's duty to defend national interests above all.

Burnham firmly stated there would be no early general election before 2029, addressing public disinterest in such proceedings. On the defence front, he assured dedication to NATO agreements, with London aiming for 3.5% GDP defence spending by 2035.

While Chancellor John Healey, Burnham's appointee, resigned over unmet defence targets, Burnham didn't specify a 2030 commitment. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting affirmed the finance minister's role in setting future spending timelines, aligning with eventual targets by 2035.