Berlin Pride Attack: German Minister Links Incident to Islamist Terrorism

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated the Berlin Pride attack is considered an Islamist terrorist incident. The suspect had prior criminal activities and radical affiliations. Authorities are updating security across Germany for major events to prevent potential copycat attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:34 IST
Berlin Pride Attack: German Minister Links Incident to Islamist Terrorism
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, announced on Sunday that the initial investigation into the attack at Berlin's Pride celebration suggests it was an Islamist terrorist act.

During a press conference near the site, Dobrindt highlighted that the suspected perpetrator had a history of criminal offenses and was associated with the Islamist scene. As a precaution, Germany's 16 states have been briefed to reassess their security protocols for upcoming major events, including other Pride celebrations.

Dobrindt warned that such attacks might inspire copycat incidents, urging vigilance from security agencies across the nation.

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