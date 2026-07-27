New Flyover Opens on Takitimu North Link Project

A major milestone has been reached on the Takitimu North Link Stage 1 project with the opening of a new flyover bridge connecting SH29 and the Takitimu Drive Toll Road. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the bridge marks significant progress on one of the Bay of Plenty's largest transport upgrades, helping pave the way for a faster, safer and more reliable transport corridor between Tauranga and Te Puna.

Key connection for a growing region

The Takitimu North Link Stage 1 project will deliver a 6.8-kilometre four-lane expressway, improving travel for commuters and freight operators across the western Bay of Plenty. The new route is expected to strengthen connections between Tauranga, Te Puna and surrounding areas while supporting the region's continued population and economic growth.

Chris Bishop said the expressway is a major investment designed to improve productivity by reducing travel delays and providing a more resilient state highway network for one of New Zealand's fastest-growing regions.

Flyover built above important wetland

The newly opened 367-metre flyover bridge forms part of a large interchange linking SH29 and the Takitimu Drive Toll Road between Tauriko and Tauranga's city centre. The structure crosses part of the Kōpūrererua Valley Reserve, one of Australasia's largest urban wetlands, making the project particularly challenging from both engineering and environmental perspectives.

Construction involved around 400,000 cubic metres of earthworks, while the bridge itself is supported by giant precast concrete beams resting on 14 deep foundation piles. The deepest pile extends 67 metres below ground, highlighting the scale and complexity of the work.

Traffic changes now in place

Motorists travelling towards Tauranga's central business district will now use the new flyover bridge, while a dedicated slip lane provides access towards Tauriko. Construction crews will continue work around the interchange, including a new roundabout that will eventually connect drivers directly to the Takitimu North Link.

Officials say these traffic changes will allow construction to continue safely while keeping vehicles moving through the area.

Project moves into its next phase

Now in its fifth year of construction, the Takitimu North Link Stage 1 project has reached a point where major earthworks and most of its 10 key structures are nearing completion. Crews have also begun laying the first sections of asphalt, signalling the transition to pavement construction and drainage works.

The Government expects the new expressway to improve road safety, reduce congestion and provide more efficient freight access to Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland and the Port of Tauranga. Construction remains on track for completion in 2028, with more milestones expected over the coming years.