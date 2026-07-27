Deborah Hart Named Chair of New Zealand Sport Integrity Commission

New Zealand has appointed experienced governance leader Deborah Hart as the new Chair of the Sport Integrity Commission Board, marking a new chapter for the organisation responsible for protecting fairness, safety and trust across sport and recreation. Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell said the appointments strengthen the Commission's leadership at a time when maintaining confidence in the country's sporting system remains a priority, with a board that combines legal knowledge, governance experience and strong public accountability.

Experienced leader takes over the Commission

Hart brings decades of experience in governance, dispute resolution and public policy to the role. Her work has covered regulatory systems, consumer advocacy and human rights, giving her a broad understanding of the frameworks that support transparent and accountable institutions.

She currently chairs Utilities Disputes Limited and the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand while also serving on the Human Rights Review Tribunal. Hart has also led major independent reviews, including the Independent Review of Aotearoa New Zealand's Electoral Laws, and has played a key role in developing complaints, investigation and accountability systems across the public sector.

Minister Mitchell said her leadership and independent perspective make her well suited to guide the Commission as it continues building confidence in New Zealand's sport integrity system.

Deputy Chair appointment supports continuity

Traci Houpapa MNZM, who has served as interim Chair since March 2026, has been appointed Deputy Chair. Mitchell acknowledged her contribution during the transition period and thanked her for providing steady leadership while the Commission prepared for its new governance structure.

Her continued presence on the Board is expected to provide stability while supporting the incoming Chair and ensuring important work already underway continues without disruption.

Tim Castle reappointed to the Board

The Government has also reappointed Tim Castle for another two-year term on the Sport Integrity Commission Board. Mitchell said the combination of fresh leadership and experienced members gives the Board the right balance of knowledge and continuity to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

The Commission oversees matters linked to integrity in sport and recreation, helping create environments where participants, officials and communities can take part with confidence. Strong governance remains central to protecting fair competition, addressing complaints and supporting safe and inclusive sporting experiences across New Zealand.

Strengthening trust in sport

The latest appointments reflect the Government's focus on ensuring the Sport Integrity Commission has experienced leadership capable of meeting the changing demands of modern sport. With Deborah Hart leading the Board, supported by Traci Houpapa and Tim Castle, the Commission enters its next phase with a team expected to reinforce public trust while supporting athletes, organisations and communities across the country.