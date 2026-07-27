Knife-Wielding Assault in Paris: Heroic Police Intervention

French police detained a man after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris. Two women suffered severe injuries. An off-duty officer apprehended the attacker, whose motives remain unclear. The suspect's statements during arrest were deemed incoherent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 17:06 IST
Knife-Wielding Assault in Paris: Heroic Police Intervention
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  • Country:
  • France

On Monday, French law enforcement detained a man near Paris's Porte de Clichy after a shocking knife attack on three women, as confirmed by Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

The assailant, using two kitchen knives, inflicted severe injuries on two of the women, aged 19, 24, and 36. Intervention came from an off-duty officer, whose bravery was lauded by Minister Nunez.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, with the suspect's identity unverified due to his incoherent statements during detainment.

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